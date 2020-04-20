Watch One Direction's Niall Horan and Liam Payne Troll Louis Tomlinson During Virtual Reunion

Niall Horan and Liam Payne are picking up right where they left off.

On Monday, the One Direction alums had themselves a virtual reunion on Instagram Live. Joining in from their respective homes, the singers caught up with one another and admitted that they tried to loop fellow bandmate Louis Tomlinson into the chat.

"Our 3-way FaceTime went really well," Liam joked, to which a shirtless Niall replied, "I mean, it's so funny. We can never get anyone together even though we're all doing nothing."

Poking fun at Louis, the "Nice To Meet Ya" singer added, "Even though I know for a fact Louis' just sitting home smoking cigarettes and drinking beers. I was doing the same yesterday."

The former boybanders' virtual hangout comes one day after Liam confirmed that 1D, which is also features Harry Styles and Zayn Malik, will be reuniting to celebrate the band's 10-year anniversary.