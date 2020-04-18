See Every Performer at the One World: Together At Home Concert

  • By
    &

by Pamela Avila | Sat., Apr. 18, 2020 11:38 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

The day is here for one of the largest Coronavirus fundraising relief efforts to date with One World: Together at Home

Curated by Lady Gaga and in partnership with Global Citizen and the World Heath Organization, the One World: Together at Home event will celebrate healthcare workers against the globe at the frontlines of the pandemic. The event will also support the U.N. Foundation's COVID-19 Response Fund. 

Ahead of this weekend's event, the 34-year-old singer and songwriter has already worked with both organizations to secure $35 million in donations for the COVID-19 Response Fund. 

During the highly-anticipated event, we'll see performances and appearances from musical guests including Paul McCartneyStevie WonderBillie EilishLizzoAlicia KeysBecky GElton JohnKacey MusgravesUsherJ BalvinLuis Fonsi and many more. 

Viewers at home from all over the globe will also see appearances from their favorite non-musician celebs like Victoria BeckhamDavid BeckhamIdris ElbaAmy PoehlerLeslie Odom Jr.Jimmy Kimmel and more. 

Photos

Celebs Giving Back Throughout the Coronavirus Pandemic

If you missed any performances during the One World: Together At Home event, make sure to scroll through our gallery and follow along with our live blog!

One World: Together at Home Event, Andra Day

Global Citizen

Andra Day

She kicked off the star-studded event by singing her hit "Rise Up."

One World: Together at Home Event, Niall Horan

Global Citizen

Niall Horan

The former boy bander played his guitar while belting out "Black and White."

One World: Together at Home Event, Vishal Mishra

Global Citizen

Vishal Mishra

After his stunning performance of "Aaj Bhi," the singer took a moment to send his gratitude to everyone doing their part amid the Coronavirus pandemic: "Thank you for being the angel right now."

Article continues below

One World: Together at Home Event, Sofi Tukker

Global Citizen

Sofi Tukker

"From our house to yours," the duo began, "This is our song 'Purple Hat.'"

One World: Together at Home Event, Maren Morris

Global Citizen

Maren Morris & Hozier

In her first performance since giving birth, the country superstar was joined by Hozier for their hit "Bones."

One World: Together at Home Event, Adam Lambert

Global Citizen

Adam Lambert

The American Idol alum wowed views with his rendition of "Mad World."

Article continues below

One World: Together at Home Event, Rita Ora

Global Citizen

Rita Ora

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress performed "I Will Never Let You Down."

One World: Together at Home Event, Hussain Al Jassmi

Global Citizen

Hussain Al Jassmi

The Emirati superstar sang "Mohen Jedan" and "Bahebek Wahashtini."

One World: Together at Home Event, Kesha

Global Citizen

Kesha

She belted out "Rainbow" while the screen showed young kids holding up their drawings.

Article continues below

One World: Together at Home Event, Lang Lang, Gina Alice Redlinger

Global Citizen

Lang Lang & Gina Alice Redlinger

The duo beautifully played "Four Hands" on the piano.

One World: Together at Home Event, Luis Fonsi

Global Citizen

Luis Fonsi

The singer performed "No Me Doy Por Vencido," which he said, "means basically I'll never give up."

One World: Together at Home Event, Jennifer Hudson

Global Citizen

Jennifer Hudson

The actress' delivered a beautiful performance of "Memory" from Cats. 

Article continues below

One World: Together at Home Event, Liam Payne

Global Citizen

Liam Payne

Before singing his new single "Midnight," the Brit offered words of encouragement. "For my own personal benefit, I'm trying to think of all the beautiful things that are coming out of it and staying positive," he said. "This is one of them. I really feel at the moment we're all being brought a lot closer together by this solidarity that we have to feel right now. I think it's important so everybody keep their heads up. I hope you're enjoying yourselves at home as much as you can. I hope me singing today brings some people some enjoyment."

One World: Together at Home Event, Black Coffee, Delilah Montagu

Global Citizen

Black Coffee & Delilah Montagu

Streaming in from South Africa, the duo performed "Drive."

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Coronavirus , Celebrities , Lady Gaga , Adam Lambert , John Legend , Jimmy Fallon , Taylor Swift , Charlie Puth , Entertainment , Life/Style , One World Concert , VG , Apple News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.