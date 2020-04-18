See Every Performer at the One World: Together At Home Concert

by Pamela Avila | Sat., Apr. 18, 2020 11:38 AM
The day is here for one of the largest Coronavirus fundraising relief efforts to date with One World: Together at Home.
Curated by Lady Gaga and in partnership with Global Citizen and the World Heath Organization, the One World: Together at Home event will celebrate healthcare workers against the globe at the frontlines of the pandemic. The event will also support the U.N. Foundation's COVID-19 Response Fund.
Ahead of this weekend's event, the 34-year-old singer and songwriter has already worked with both organizations to secure $35 million in donations for the COVID-19 Response Fund.
During the highly-anticipated event, we'll see performances and appearances from musical guests including Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Alicia Keys, Becky G, Elton John, Kacey Musgraves, Usher, J Balvin, Luis Fonsi and many more.
Viewers at home from all over the globe will also see appearances from their favorite non-musician celebs like Victoria Beckham, David Beckham, Idris Elba, Amy Poehler, Leslie Odom Jr., Jimmy Kimmel and more.
If you missed any performances during the One World: Together At Home event, make sure to scroll through our gallery and follow along with our live blog!
Global Citizen
She kicked off the star-studded event by singing her hit "Rise Up."
Global Citizen
The former boy bander played his guitar while belting out "Black and White."
Global Citizen
After his stunning performance of "Aaj Bhi," the singer took a moment to send his gratitude to everyone doing their part amid the Coronavirus pandemic: "Thank you for being the angel right now."
Global Citizen
"From our house to yours," the duo began, "This is our song 'Purple Hat.'"
Global Citizen
In her first performance since giving birth, the country superstar was joined by Hozier for their hit "Bones."
Global Citizen
The American Idol alum wowed views with his rendition of "Mad World."
Global Citizen
The Fifty Shades of Grey actress performed "I Will Never Let You Down."
Global Citizen
The Emirati superstar sang "Mohen Jedan" and "Bahebek Wahashtini."
Global Citizen
She belted out "Rainbow" while the screen showed young kids holding up their drawings.
Global Citizen
The duo beautifully played "Four Hands" on the piano.
Global Citizen
The singer performed "No Me Doy Por Vencido," which he said, "means basically I'll never give up."
Global Citizen
The actress' delivered a beautiful performance of "Memory" from Cats.
Global Citizen
Before singing his new single "Midnight," the Brit offered words of encouragement. "For my own personal benefit, I'm trying to think of all the beautiful things that are coming out of it and staying positive," he said. "This is one of them. I really feel at the moment we're all being brought a lot closer together by this solidarity that we have to feel right now. I think it's important so everybody keep their heads up. I hope you're enjoying yourselves at home as much as you can. I hope me singing today brings some people some enjoyment."
Global Citizen
Streaming in from South Africa, the duo performed "Drive."
