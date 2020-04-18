by McKenna Aiello & Alyssa Morin | Sat., Apr. 18, 2020 10:30 AM
One World: Together at Home is inviting you to be a part of history.
In collaboration with Lady Gaga, Global Citizen and the World Health Organization, more than 70 musical artists and dozens of celebrities are banding together to celebrate and support healthcare workers fighting against the coronavirus pandemic. The global entertainment special gets going with a six-hour livestream (airing right here on E! Online) from 2:00-8:00 p.m. EST, then leads directly into a 2-hour broadcast airing across all major networks.
Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert are hosting the virtual event, which also includes performances and appearances from Taylor Swift, Elton John, Céline Dion, Jennifer Lopez, Paul McCartney and many more.
We'll be recapping all the uplifting moments, inspiring stories and can't-miss details from One World: Together at Home all day long, so stay tuned to this page!
For even more details on One World: Together at Home, check out the guide right here.
Don't miss the One World: Together at Home special with Lady Gaga in celebration of healthcare workers on Saturday, April 18 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC followed by an encore at 11 p.m. on E!. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and for tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit The Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
