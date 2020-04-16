Chris Hemsworth Appears to Address Liam Hemsworth’s Breakup With Miley Cyrus

Chris Hemsworth is proud of Liam Hemsworth.

On Thursday, the Avengers: Endgame star gave his younger brother a shout-out during his interview with News.com.au, where he also appeared to address The Hunger Games star's 2019 breakup with Miley Cyrus.

While discussing the Hemsworth brothers' famously toned physiques, Chris joked that Liam is now the fittest of the trio. "I think he's done it," he told the outlet. "Did you see the Men's Health cover? I thought, 'Not bad kid. Not bad.'"

As for how the 30-year-old surpassed his older bro, Chris credited his recent move with helping him get in shape. "He's out there training and staying fit and back in Australia doing his thing," he continued. "It's Australian living, I guess. We got him out of Malibu!"

Prior to their split, Liam and Miley lived in Malibu together after rekindling their romance in 2016. In fact, their place of residence even served as inspiration for the Disney alum's song "Malibu," which was about their relationship. After filing for divorce from Miley in August, Liam moved back home to Australia.