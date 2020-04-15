Kim Kardashian Says North West Is "Running the House" After Hilarious Video Interruption

North West is the queen of the West household.

Speaking with Refinery29, Kim Kardashian shared that her fiery 6-year-old is "running the house" while she, Kanye West and their children practice social distancing.

"I can't get away from her," she told the outlet. "She's running the house, or so she thinks she is."

North's presence has definitely been felt by fans in recent days. When Kim was taping her "Quarantine Glam" tutorial for her beauty brand KKW Beauty, the eldest of the West bunch made an adorable cameo in the video. Popping in to ask her if it was time for P.E., North stayed in the frame and weighed in on how she wanted to break a sweat while her famous mom blended in her concealer.

Waiting until North finally left the room, the mom of four turned to the camera and said, "I'm hiding in the guest room, you guys. I'm hiding in the guest room because my kids will not leave me alone."