Here's What Caused Kim & Kourtney Kardashian's Shocking Physical Fight on KUWTK

We haven't seen a Kardashian spat like this since the Bentley fight of 2008.

On tonight's season 18 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian found themselves in a physical altercation after an argument about work ethic. While this may be surprising to some, as the Kardashian-Jenners are notoriously close and loyal, those who tuned into the episode could've predicted this outcome.

So, how did the KUWTK stars get to this place? After taking a break from filming over the summer, the sisters were back at it, with some more excited than others.

Specifically, Kourtney was struggling with being back at work following her month in Italy with her kids.

"I'm also not only shooting for our show today, but I'm also shooting Architectural Digest for my home," the mother of three lamented in a confessional. "So, I'm just being torn in a lot of different directions. And, after being off for a month, it just gives me anxiety knowing that I'm going to be having no real privacy. There's probably going to be 40 people in my house today."

As Kourtney's anxiety grew, she began complaining to Khloe Kardashian about her hair and declared she's "f--king over glam."

"I honestly don't want to film like, ever again," Kourtney relayed to her sister.