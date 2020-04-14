Kate Beckinsale Sparks Romance Rumors With 22-Year-Old Singer Goody Grace

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Apr. 14, 2020 11:47 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kate Beckinsale, Goody Grace

BACKGRID

New couple alert? Kate Beckinsale was recently spotted spending time with singer Goody Grace.

Photos show the 46-year-old Underworld actress and the 22-year-old music artist holding hands while out for a hike together in Los Angeles over the Easter weekend.

"Kate spent Easter weekend at her home in Brentwood with Goody Grace," a source tells E! News. "They stayed in through a rainy few days but came out on Easter afternoon for a walk. They went over to a nearby hiking trail and headed down into the canyon for some fresh air."

"They were very lovey dovey. They held hands the entire way and Goody put his arm around Kate's waist from time to time," the insider adds. "They whispered to each other and giggled. They looked happy and comfortable together."

The sources also adds, "Goody held on to Kate's phone and glasses for her as they walked along chatting."

Watch

Antoni Porowski Talks Kate Beckinsale & Pete Davidson Meme

This possible new romance comes one year after Beckinsale was linked to Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. However, despite the photos, neither Beckinsale or Grace have commented publicly on their relationship status.

Back in Nov. 2019, Beckinsale finalized her divorce from director Len Wiseman, four years after the duo called it quits.

The Serendipity star shares a 21-year-old daughter, Lily Mo Sheen, with actor Michael Sheen.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Kate Beckinsale , Sightings , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories , Celebrities
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.