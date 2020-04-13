Carey Hart Recalls Pink and Their Son's "Intense" Coronavirus Battle

Carey Hart has recalled his wife and son's "intense" battle with coronavirus.

On April 3, Pink announced that she and her 3-year-old son Jameson had contracted coronavirus and have since recovered.

"This illness is serious and real," she cautioned on social media and announced her $1 million donation to coronavirus relief efforts. "People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities."

In a video chat with Ellen DeGeneres, the Grammy winner recalled her son throwing up, suffering chest pain and trouble breathing, describing it "the scariest thing I've ever, ever been through in my whole life."

Now, in a radio interview with her longtime husband on SiriusXM's The Jason Ellis Show, Carey Hart said his famous wife and their son "both got extremely sick."