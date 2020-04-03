by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Apr. 3, 2020 7:11 PM
Pink has made a full recovery after testing positive for coronavirus two weeks ago.
The pop star shared the news on Friday, also announcing a $1 million donation to COVID-19 relief efforts.
"Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19," she wrote on Instagram. "Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative."
Calling the virus "serious and real," Pink condemned the government for not working quickly enough to make testing available to every American.
"People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities," she continued.
Pink said half of her $1 million pledge would benefit the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of her mother, who "worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center."
The other $500,000 will be donated to the City of Los Angeles Mayor's Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.
Pink/Instagram
"THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home," Pink concluded.
Watch NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and for tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit The Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
