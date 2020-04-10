Celebrate National Siblings Day With the Kardashians, Bellas & More on E!

Sometimes, your best friends are also family!

Today is National Siblings Day and while we send love to our own brothers or sisters, we're also spending the weekend laughing along with many of E!'s most fun families.

While we aren't Kardashians ourselves, we've sure felt like one of Kris Jenner's kids after spending the past 13 years with Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie and Rob while tuning into Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

And the phrase blood runs thicker than water couldn't be more true for Nikki and Brie Bella, who are total badasses that have each other's backs as WWE divas and in their personal lives.

Plus, everyone who loved Sister, Sister, one of TV's most iconic shows about being besties with your sibling, can relive Tia and Tamera Mowry's relationship in their reality show Tia & Tamera.

All of these shows are playing today and through this weekend, giving you the perfect activity to celebrate the holiday and maybe watch an episode or two with your own sibling over FaceTime.