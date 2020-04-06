Stormi Webster Has the Cutest Nickname for Mom Kylie Jenner

Stormi Webster has a sweet nickname for mom Kylie Jenner.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared the precious pet name in an Instagram Stories video on Sunday.

"New name…mommy goose," the 22-year-old makeup mogul wrote on the social network as her 2-year-old tot said it over and over again.

Kylie then proceeded to call her little one "baby goose." However, this isn't the only nickname she has for her firstborn. During a 2018 interview with GQ, Kylie and Stormi's father, Travis Scott, revealed they also call her "StormStorm," "Burrito" and "Peanut."

Like many people, Kylie and Stormi have been social distancing amid the global coronavirus pandemic. So, how has the proud parent kept her little one entertained?

"I have bought her every single outdoor Troll you could imagine. She has bouncy houses out there, water toys. She has been in the pool every day," Kylie said during a recent Instagram Live video. "I got a Slip N Slide, but it's not here yet though. I got everything. She has been outside every day just living her best life."