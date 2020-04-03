by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Apr. 3, 2020 4:44 PM
With playhouses, a pool and a home theater, Stormi Webster has no reason to ever leave her home.
And now, with the coronavirus forcing people indoors, Kylie Jenner has arranged for even more fun toys and activities for the 2-year-old. During an Instagram Live with best friend Stassie Karanikolaou, the Kylie Cosmetics boss shared that she and her little one have been more occupied than ever as they spend their days in the comfort of their home. "I have bought her every single outdoor Troll you could imagine. She has bouncy houses out there. Water toys. She has been in the pool every day," the 22-year-old revealed. "I got a slip n slide but its not here yet though. I got everything. She has been outside every day just living her best life."
It isn't always like this for Stormi and her mom, though. This is all a part of Kylie's plan to "keep her entertained" since Storm Storm is used to going on outings with her cousins like True Thompson and Chicago West.
It's paying off, too. Like most toddlers, Travis Scott's daughter is in her own little world. "She has no idea what is going on, it's amazing," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said.
This was just one of the many conversations Stassie will be having with her friends, including Hailey Bieber and Nikita Dragun, as part of the #DoYourPartChallenge. She partnered with DoorDash, who is matching every view with a meal.
During her chat with Kylie, they managed to garner millions of views, which means the team at DoorDash will be donating 2.3 million meals to families in need.
In addition, DoorDash updated their app to include the #DoYourPartChallenge store on the homepage. There, customers can choose a dollar amount ($1, 5, 10, 25, or 50) to donate to Feeding America.
Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Thursday at 8 p.m., only on E!
