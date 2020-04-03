Kylie Jenner Reveals How She's Keeping Stormi Webster "Entertained" During Social Distancing

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Apr. 3, 2020 4:44 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

With playhouses, a pool and a home theater, Stormi Webster has no reason to ever leave her home.

And now, with the coronavirus forcing people indoors, Kylie Jenner has arranged for even more fun toys and activities for the 2-year-old. During an Instagram Live with best friend Stassie Karanikolaou, the Kylie Cosmetics boss shared that she and her little one have been more occupied than ever as they spend their days in the comfort of their home. "I have bought her every single outdoor Troll you could imagine. She has bouncy houses out there. Water toys. She has been in the pool every day," the 22-year-old revealed. "I got a slip n slide but its not here yet though. I got everything. She has been outside every day just living her best life."

It isn't always like this for Stormi and her mom, though. This is all a part of Kylie's plan to "keep her entertained" since Storm Storm is used to going on outings with her cousins like True Thompson and Chicago West

Photos

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster's Twinning Moments

It's paying off, too. Like most toddlers, Travis Scott's daughter is in her own little world. "She has no idea what is going on, it's amazing," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said. 

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou

Instagram

This was just one of the many conversations Stassie will be having with her friends, including Hailey Bieber and Nikita Dragun, as part of the #DoYourPartChallenge. She partnered with DoorDash, who is matching every view with a meal. 

During her chat with Kylie, they managed to garner millions of views, which means the team at DoorDash will be donating 2.3 million meals to families in need. 

In addition, DoorDash updated their app to include the #DoYourPartChallenge store on the homepage. There, customers can choose a dollar amount ($1, 5, 10, 25, or 50) to donate to Feeding America. 

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Thursday at 8 p.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Stormi Webster , Kardashian News , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.