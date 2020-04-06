Pink Recalls Her "Roller-Coaster" Experience With Coronavirus and Says Son Is "Feeling Better"

Pink said her son Jameson is "feeling better."

The 40-year-old singer gave the health update during an Instagram Live chat with Jen Pastiloff over the weekend.

At one point, the Grammy winner and the author had both of their children pop in to say hello.

"Tell him, 'I'm feeling better,'" Pink told her three-year-old son, which he then proceeded to do.

Just a few days ago, Pink detailed her experience with the coronavirus.

"Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive," she wrote in part of an Instagram post on Friday. "My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative."

During the Instagram Live video, Pink said "myself and Jameson got sick."

"My three-year-old Jameson, who you just saw, had the worst of it," she recalled. "There were many nights where I've cried and I've never prayed more in my life."

She also acknowledged that she was "lucky enough to get two tests because we were both sick" and because she "paid money for them." She then said tests needed to be made accessible for all.