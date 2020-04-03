Move Over, Peter Weber! Mike Johnson Is Flirting With Bachelor Producer Julie LaPlaca

by emily belfiore | Fri., Apr. 3, 2020 12:52 PM

Does Mike Johnson has his eyes set on some from The Bachelor?

The Bachelorette alum is raising eyebrows after he left a flirty comment on Bachelor producer Julie LaPlaca's latest Instagram post, fueling speculation that the pair might be an item.

Lounging on a furry white blanket and showing off her gorgeous wavy locks, Julie can be seen smizing intensely at the camera in her Instagram pic, which she captioned, "Me, all day everyday right now." Naturally, a shot this stunning warranted several adoring comments, but it was Mike's that stood out.

"Damn! Are you a producer or the future bachelorette," he wrote, adding a rose emoji. After seeing his comment, Julie replied, "@mikejohnson1_ & I hear you're the bachelor now?" Keeping things flirty and cryptic, he responded, "@julielaplaca lmfao yesterday only."

This isn't the first time that Julie has been romantically linked to a member of the Bachelor Nation.

Earlier this month, she was rumored to be dating Peter Weber after fans thought they spotted the fan-favorite pilot in one of her posts from New Year's Eve. Once news of their alleged love surfaced, she took to social media to set the story straight.

"Yes that was @pilot_pete in the tan jacket, no we didn't kiss at midnight," Julie captioned a photo from their New Year's Eve festivities, which first sparked the speculation. "But whoever ends up as his copilot for life is one lucky lady, because this guy has a heart of gold."

Shortly after Julia shut down the romance rumors, Bachelor franchise host Chris Harrison denied them as well. "We can categorically say that's a big no," he said. "Julie is the producer. Nothing there."

For his part, Mike has been linked to several celebrities since his time on the hit ABC show. In September, a source told E! News that he began seeing Demi Lovato after flirting with her via social media. The insider shared, "They seem to have a lot in common and are just enjoying getting to know each other."

Once their romance fizzled, Mike decided to shoot his shot with Keke Palmer weeks later during his visit to Strahan, Sara & Keke. After the Hustlers star tried to inquire more about his date with Demi, to which he replied, "I made a mistake. I don't like dating in public. But if I were to ask you if we could go on a date in the public..." Clearly caught off guard, Keke covered her face with her interview card and created a meme-worthy moment.

