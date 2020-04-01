The Aftermath of Kim & Kourtney Kardashian's Fight Is Even More Dramatic Than Their Brawl

Where do the Kardashians go from here?

In this clip from Thursday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian clashes with sister Khloe Kardashian mere moments after her physical altercation with Kim Kardashian. As was documented at the end of last week's episode, Kim and Kourtney's issues became physical after the KKW Beauty boss criticized the Poosh.com founder's work ethic.

"Do you think I want to come into this negative environment with you guys every f--king day?" Kourt sounds off on Kim. "Like, it's torture."

"But, how did we even get on this? I thought we were talking about Kendall," a confused Khloe comments.

While the Revenge Body host begs for clarity, the mother of three snaps at her sister that the conversation "is done." Of course, Khloe is taken aback by Kourtney's aggression.

"Because every day, it's your f--king attitude and your f--king attitude! Every day," Mason Disick's mom snaps while gesturing at her sisters.

"So, then get out," Khloe responds. "Leave us alone!"