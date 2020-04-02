Janel Parrish's Jewelry Collection Will Have You Spreading Good Energy

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Janel Parrish is here to spread good vibes, one piece of jewelry at a time!

The former Pretty Little Liars star just released her debut jewelry collection "To The Stars" with RivalWorld and warning: you're going to want it all!

The affordable collection features 18k gold plated brass bracelets, necklaces and earrings that promise to instill positivity and hope with every wear.

"I wanted it to be a line that had some good, positive energy behind it. That's why it's called 'To The Stars,'" Janel revealed to E! News exclusively. "Everything is stars, moons and cosmic. I am very much a person who believes in the good energy of the world and what you send out is what you get back."