17 Egg-Cellent Easter Basket Gifts That Aren't Candy

E! Illustration
by Emily Spain | Wed., Apr. 1, 2020 5:00 AM
E! Illustration
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Is there some bunny in your life who could use an Easter basket?
The answer is yes, always yes! Since your Easter celebrations are bound to be different this year, sending Easter baskets to friends and family is an egg-cellent way to keep the festive spirit alive. And for those wondering, you're never too old to give or receive an Easter treat.
"My mom still makes me and my husband now an Easter basket," Pretty Little Liars star Janel Parrish revealed to E! News exclusively when celebrating her new jewelry line with Rival World. "She always gives an Easter basket to my dog, which is hilarious. It always has a bunny toy, and then my mom makes a doggy bandana with a bunch of bunnies on it or Easter eggs, it's very cute."
With extra time at home to curate the perfect Easter basket, try to up your basket game by including products like TRUFF hot sauce or a ColourPop eyeshadow palette. And for the record: Easter baskets don't have to include candy or egg-themed items. Just see the product picks we've rounded up below.
This delicate choker from Janel Parrish's "To The Stars" jewelry collection is a thoughtful gift for the jewelry-obsessed peeps in your life. Wear it alone or layer it with other gold chains to elevate your Easter Sunday look. "It's really fun. It has these little charms that dangle off of it, and would be fun for a little Easter basket gift," the actress told us.
Take your bathroom vanity with you wherever you go with Simplehuman's compact mirror. The mirror's unique lighting system helps you see full color variation to make sure your makeup is blended and flawless.
One of Shark Tank's most successful items is perfect for days at home where you're watching countess movies and TV shows. The oversized wearable sherpa blanket is sure to be a hit no matter how old—or young—you are.
Even if you can't hit the beach or pool, you can still get sunkissed skin at home! Use this lotion as a daily moisturizer and watch your tan develop after a few days.
It's no surprise Briogeo has a cult following given their results-driven, clean beauty products. Throw this in an Easter basket for the beauty lover in your life who wants to transform their mane.
Add these drops to your water to maximize hydration! Beauty Water drops are a simple and effective way to counteract the mineral-depleting effects of everyday stresses.
Cat eye sunglasses are timeless and make the perfect gift. This style comes in four color variations and can be altered to fit prescription lenses! Plus, Jamie Foxx, Hailee Steinfeld and Cara Delevingne love the brand.
If your hands are dry from washing and sanitizing, this hand cream will help soothe and hydrate. Plus, the rose scent will make you feel like you just left the spa! Spongelle.com is offering 30% off sitewide with code UNITY throughout April.
Get to know your quarantine partner better with this set of 150 conversation prompts and say goodbye to small talk! This set promises to provoke meaningful conversations and keep you entertained. With each purchase, BestSelf also donates a meal to Feeding America.
Send this thoughtful set to a bunny who is in need of a little self-care. The lilac and gooseberry scented set includes a lip balm, sugar scrub, soy candle, body wash and lotion. Plus, the item comes from Amazon Handmade, an online store that offers unique, handcrafted products made by verified makers from around the globe.
A ColourPop palette is always a good idea for gifting. The brand's best-selling palette is perfect for the spring and summer months, and offers a mixture of metallic and matte finishes that can take you from day to night.
TRUFF is the pinnacle of heat experience! An intricate blend of ripe red chili peppers, real black truffle, organic agave nectar and savory spices, this meticulously crafted flavor profile will change your hot sauce experience. By the way, it was named one of Oprah Winfrey's "Favorite Things" in 2018.
A holiday gift basket is not complete without a pair of festive socks. Get a pair for you and your quarantine bunnies to rock at home.
Your skin will thank you for this invigorating facial mist. Packed with essential antioxidants, this mist is perfect for keeping your skin hydrated and smelling great with natural scents like rose, neroli and jasmine.
The Citizenry is an ethically-crafted, hand-made home design company specializing in a combination of smart design, premium quality and true international style from around the world. These crazy soft blankets are a great gift for those trying to stay cozy at home. Plus, they are hypoallergenic and won't irritate sensitive skin.
Frilliance is a teenage skincare line created by Fiona Frills, a teen YouTuber who posts inspiring beauty tutorials on her YouTube channel. This clean-beauty facial mist is a must-have for keeping skin hydrated and healthy.
This makeup set is perfect for the girl on the go! The set includes all of the essentials—a bronze and highlighter duo, dreamy pink lipstick and liquid eye shadow.
Still looking for a great Easter present? Katherine Schwarzenegger shares her nine products to help you feel like your best self.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?