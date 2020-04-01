17 Egg-Cellent Easter Basket Gifts That Aren't Candy

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Is there some bunny in your life who could use an Easter basket?

The answer is yes, always yes! Since your Easter celebrations are bound to be different this year, sending Easter baskets to friends and family is an egg-cellent way to keep the festive spirit alive. And for those wondering, you're never too old to give or receive an Easter treat.

"My mom still makes me and my husband now an Easter basket," Pretty Little Liars star Janel Parrish revealed to E! News exclusively when celebrating her new jewelry line with Rival World. "She always gives an Easter basket to my dog, which is hilarious. It always has a bunny toy, and then my mom makes a doggy bandana with a bunch of bunnies on it or Easter eggs, it's very cute."

With extra time at home to curate the perfect Easter basket, try to up your basket game by including products like TRUFF hot sauce or a ColourPop eyeshadow palette. And for the record: Easter baskets don't have to include candy or egg-themed items. Just see the product picks we've rounded up below.