Sin City Turns 15: See What the Cast Looks Like Now

Basin City was a bad place to be.

Well, for the people who lived there, anyway.

For fans of Frank Miller's famed graphic novel series, which was turned into a visually arresting film directed by Robert Rodriguez and Miller himself, however, there was no place cooler. Sure, everyone was killing everyone (or trying to) every time you turned around, but that was part of the charm. And the way the co-directors brought the comic book to life with a unique color processing technique that rendered much of the film in black and white, while leaving key elements to pop in technicolor? Groundbreaking.

When the film arrived in theaters on April 1, 2005, audiences had never seen anything quite like it and ate it up, making it a box office success. Critics, too, were enamored with the way the pulp noir leapt off the page and onto the big screen. The late, great Roger Ebert gave Sin City four out of four stars, while Chauncey Mabe of the Sun-Sentinel wrote, "Really, there will be no reason for anyone to make a comic-book film ever again. Miller and Rodriguez have pushed the form as far as it can possibly go." (A sequel, Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, was released in 2014 to a much different reaction.)