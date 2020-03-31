Who Won The Biggest Loser Season 18?

John Britt/USA Network
by Alyssa Ray | Tue., Mar. 31, 2020 9:00 PM
And The Biggest Loser is…
Jim DiBattista!
On tonight's season 18 finale of the USA Network's weight loss competition, host Bob Harper happily informed the father of three and youth football coach that he was the winner of $100,000. DiBattista started out his journey on the show weighing in at 385 pounds and was determined to drop the weight for his family and team.
"Jim, you are the biggest loser," Bob declared.
As was documented throughout the season, DiBattista didn't want to end up like his parents, who died far too soon. Thankfully, by tonight's season finale, DiBattista had accomplished quite a physical transformation by losing 144 pounds.
Thrilled by the results, the 241-pound coach ran into the audience and gave trainer Erica Lugo the biggest hug. Of course, he then went to hug his wife and sons, who were moved to tears in the audience.
"This whole thing has been like a dream," DiBattista gushed following his win. "And that'll be the smallest I've been in, literally, over 20 years, it's surreal. Winning this show with my family here…is hands down the single greatest achievement I've ever done, personally, ever in my life."
DiBattista beat out fellow competitors Micah Collum and Kyle Yeo, who also had incredible weight loss transformations. Specifically, Micah lost 99 pounds and Kyle lost 86 pounds.
Later on, Jim confirmed that he lost an additional 11 pounds, bringing his loss total to a 155 pounds.
"Since I've been home, my lifestyle has changed drastically. I food prep, I wake up and am going to the gym way earlier, I want to become a better person," DiBattista stated. "Coming back into the real world was definitely an adjustment."
While the Philadelphia resident said he almost slipped up at a work dinner, he said he's been mindful of what he's been eating since leaving the show. Furthermore, he was so thrilled that he was now able to join his family at an amusement park.
"I'm ready to show my kids, when you become an adult, it's ok to take a little time for yourself and be healthy," Coach concluded. "Now, I get to hopefully go to a wedding or two. And, maybe I'll actually be a grandparent. It's so exciting, I can't wait!"
