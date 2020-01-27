The Biggest Loser results in the biggest transformations.

Close to four years after the reality show went off the air, a revamped version is coming to the USA Network with more stories of weight loss and inspiration.

Hosted by Bob Harper, the show will give contestants the opportunity to exercise, make smart food choices and lead a healthier lifestyle. But as it turns out, losing weight is only part of the journey for these brave participants.

"The show taught me to find my voice," season 14 winner and motivational speaker Danni Allen shared with E! News exclusively ahead of the premiere. "The knowledge that I gained is remarkable. It's not about counting calories and going to the gym. It's about really making a lifestyle change."

The Planet Fitness advocate continued, "I don't think the scale tells you anything but your relationship with gravity. It doesn't tell you your worth or anything. The show helped me realize the scale doesn't tell me what I can do."