Colton Underwood Talks Sexuality, Bachelor Stardom and His Many Exes in Juicy Book

Colton Underwood is serving up some piping hot tea in his new book The First Time.

There's so much more to this Bachelor than meets the eye, and now, fans of the former footballer are getting to know what he really experienced during his time on the show, and most importantly, what happened behind-the-scenes.

But, since this is a book on his path stardom, Colton starts at the beginning of his life. He details his humble start as a footballer, his relationship with Aly Raisman and how all this impacted his decision to be a virgin. Some stories are new, while others are not, like how Simone Biles guided him through his breakup.

Then, he delves into how he became one of the famous members of Bachelor Nation, revealing how he studied past episodes and befriended one of Arie Luyendyk Jr. .'s top three women.