Karlie Kloss' Facialist Shares an At-Home Massage That's "Pilates for Your Face"

In these trying times, self-care is more important now than ever before. Lucky for us, celebrity facialist Georgia Louise is here to teach us how to take it to the next level with a facial massage you can do at home!

"I compare facial massage to Pilates for the body," says Louise. "Facial massage is very similar in that it releases muscle tension, promotes lymphatic drainage to depuff, and you are able to manipulate the muscles to get a contour look without using machinery."

Louise she knows of what she speaks. And as the facialist of choice for stars such as Karlie Kloss, Molly Sims and Cate Blanchett, she's fully on the self-care bandwagon. "It's incredibly important to invest at least 10% of your time on yourself," she says, adding that self-massage is a great way to unplug and unwind. That's why she recommends doing it at night, but also in the morning to help boost circulation, reduce puffiness and help smooth out fine lines.