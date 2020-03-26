Revolve's Beauty Must-Haves for At-Home Self-Care

revolve.com
by Carolin Lehmann & Amanda Williams | Thu., Mar. 26, 2020 3:00 AM
As most of us have been stuck at home, self care has become top of mind. Revolve's beauty brand manager Katie Groover was kind enough to exclusively share with E! the nine products you must have while working from home and for self-care during the Coronavirus. These fan-favorites come from Oribe, Grown Alchemist and more.
Hear all about her top beauty picks available at Revolve below!
"Keep your color vibrant, make your hair shine like the stars, fight frizz and hydrate your locks in just 60 seconds!"
"Relax, unwind and detoxify your body with a calming bath while it hydrates and balances your skin."
"Give your scalp a good deep clean with a unique blend of fruit extracts, AHAs and exfoliating beads! A healthy scalp equals healthy hair."
"Turn your home into an at-home spa with this modern diffuser. Pairing it with either energy or focus is the perfect way to get in the zone."
"This stunning palette of shimmery shades is filled with everything you need for effortless, understated glamour."
"Using microcurrents, this device helps to sculpt your face, fight signs of aging and plump your lips! Best part? You can sync it to an app on your phone for a customized treatment."
"Keeping your skin protected is an absolute must all year long! This lightweight, non-comedogenic, pearlescent formula hydrates the skin while acting as a luminous, makeup-gripping primer."
"This face mask is the perfect intensive treatment for all skin types! It's formulated with kaolin to soften, purslane to fight fine lines and chamomile to help soothe."
"Formulated to soothe and hydrate even the driest hands, this cream is the holy grail. It is rich, infused with essential vitamins and has hyaluronic acid to give long-lasting hydration."
Ready for more self-care? Try online therapy with Talkspace and check out everything you need to work out from home.
