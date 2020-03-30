Rihanna Talks New Music and Her Future as a Mom

When it comes to Rihanna, fans have music on the brain—and so does she.

It's been more than four years since the multihyphenate released Anti, her eighth and most recent studio album. Since then, the star has been hard at work with her many other businesses, including her beauty brand and as the head of Fenty Mason.

However, that hasn't stopped her devoted fans, collectively known as The Navy, from passionately clamoring for new tunes all these years. Now, on the heels of a new track with PartyNextDoor, it feels like the answer to fans' wishes is more imminent than ever.

"I can't say when I'm going to drop," the megawatt star told British Vogue as the May 2020 issue cover girl. "But I am very aggressively working on music."

As for the style of her eventual tracks, the 9-time Grammy winner won't be boxed into one category.