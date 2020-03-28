Britney Spears Celebrates 20th Anniversary of ''Oops…I Did It Again''

  • By
    &

by Pamela Avila | Sat., Mar. 28, 2020 11:06 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Do you remember where you first were when you watched Britney Spears' iconic "Oops!...I Did It Again" music video?

The dance moves. The red latex suit. The makeup looks. Everything.

Now, the 38-year-old pop star is reflecting on the two decades that have flown by since the release of her hit single.

"Oops!...how did 20 years go by so fast?!??! I can't believe it. I remember that red suit was so freaking hot.... but the dance was fun and it made the shoot fly by!!!! And now we're sitting in quarantine wishing we were on Mars... of course I am just kidding!!!," Spears wrote on her Instagram caption. "But seriously you have all shown so much support for this song and I thank you for it... sending love to you all."

"Oops!...I Did It Again" was the first single from her second album of the same name, released on March 27, 2000. Following its release, it was also nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance in 2001.

Photos

Secrets You Might Not Know About Britney Spears' ...Baby One More Time

On the other hand, her unforgettable music video was also nominated for the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards in three categories.

Aside from celebrating the 20th anniversary of one of her most popular songs, she also gave Mariah Carey a special birthday shoutout on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday @MariahCarey !!!!! You are one of the main reasons I started singing .... your Butterfly album never gets old even after 20+ years ….. it's simply a classic and I will be listening to it today as I work out in the gym !!!!! Have a wonderful birthday !!!!!! God bless," Spears wrote, alongside a picture of the two.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Britney Spears , Top Stories , Apple News , Celebrities , Entertainment , Music
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.