Katherine Schwarzenegger's 9 Tips to Feeling Like Your Best Self

Now more than ever, practicing self-care should be on one's priority list.

As an advocate, animal lover and author who is always on the go, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt knows how important it is to check in with your mind, body and soul.

So when given the chance to chat with Katherine, we had to ask for some of her favorite products in regards to self-love.

One easy way is picking up a new read! If you're looking for an inspiring book, look no further than Katherine's latest project called The Gift of Forgiveness.

"My hope is that people feel inspired to welcome forgiveness into their lives after reading my book," she explained to E! News exclusively. "There are 22 incredible and inspiring stories in this book from the people I interviewed who have practiced and struggled with forgiveness in different ways. I hope someone reads their stories and feels less alone in their journey with forgiveness and hopefully feel inspired by the people in this book to practice forgiveness."