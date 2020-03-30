Katherine Schwarzenegger's 9 Tips to Feeling Like Your Best Self

Courtesy: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
by Emily Spain | Mon., Mar. 30, 2020 4:00 AM
Courtesy: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
Now more than ever, practicing self-care should be on one's priority list.
As an advocate, animal lover and author who is always on the go, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt knows how important it is to check in with your mind, body and soul.
So when given the chance to chat with Katherine, we had to ask for some of her favorite products in regards to self-love.
One easy way is picking up a new read! If you're looking for an inspiring book, look no further than Katherine's latest project called The Gift of Forgiveness.
"My hope is that people feel inspired to welcome forgiveness into their lives after reading my book," she explained to E! News exclusively. "There are 22 incredible and inspiring stories in this book from the people I interviewed who have practiced and struggled with forgiveness in different ways. I hope someone reads their stories and feels less alone in their journey with forgiveness and hopefully feel inspired by the people in this book to practice forgiveness."
Katherine also recently partnered with Aerie to celebrate International Women's Day at the first ever AerieREAL Summit. And if it's being cozy at home that makes you happy, Katherine suggests Aerie's distressed crew sweatshirt and scrunchies to ensure ultimate comfort.
Regardless of what your self-care routine looks like, Katherine reminds people everywhere to "be gentle with yourself. Life is amazing and it's also hard, so it's important to be kind to ourselves and each other, and take time for self-care." See more of her picks below.
Katherine's fourth book is a must-read for everyone regardless of age or background. Her inspiring interviews will help you realize that forgiveness is always possible!
This cozy sweatshirt is perfect to wear while working from home. Not to mention it comes in eight colors. Yay for options!
With lavender herb, natural lavender oil and pink Himalayan sea salt, this soaking salt is the perfect mixture for a nice long bath. Post-bath, you're bound to feel calm and collected.
Katherine recommends this crystal and oil set to further get in touch with your spiritual side. The crystal set includes Rose Quartz, Blue Lace Agate and Amazonite stones.
Bring the scents of your garden inside with this delicious coconut-soy candle. Plus, each purchase supports female refugees at Prosperity Candle in the United States.
A good padded bralette is essential especially when comfort is your top priority. This bralette comes in a variety of colors and delivers that barely-there feeling.
Put a little heart into your bath with this bath bomb! Made out of coconut oil, dried rose petals and Himalayan salt, you'll feel like you're at the spa. Each purchase empowers individuals at Musee Bath in the United States.
Having a cute scrunchie on-hand is always a good idea especially during the warmer months. Aerie's hair ties will ensure your top knot is secure and chic!
This calm-inducing scrub will make your skin feel oh-so smooth. Each purchase empowers young mothers at Bright Endeavors in the United States.
