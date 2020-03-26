What Is Grey's Anatomy Doing to Richard Webber?

Way to rip our hearts out in multiple ways over the course of one episode, Grey's Anatomy.

Tonight, we took a break from Grey Sloan Memorial to visit a medial conference with just Teddy, Hayes, Maggie, and Richard, and it was an unexpected trip for each one of those people in very, very different ways. We'll start with the mostly good one: Maggie found a very hot guy.

She reunited with an old colleague of hers from college, and it turns out they're literally perfect for each other and they really like having sex with each other. The only problem is that he lives in Boston, and he has now invited her to come to Boston with him, but she's Maggie, so she's gotta make some spreadsheets about it first. She didn't give him an answer just yet, but based on what then happened at the very end of the episode, she likely won't be going to Boston any time soon. But we'll get to that.