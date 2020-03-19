Fox
by Chris Harnick | Thu., Mar. 19, 2020 6:52 AM
Fox
With much of TV show production shut down and the remainder of seasons in limbo amidst the global coronavirus pandemic, some aren't letting their props go to waste. Fox's medical drama The Resident, now in its third season, donated a number of supplies to a local hospital.
"To the entire team @theresidentonfox, thank you for this incredibly generous donation of #PPE from your set, including gowns, masks, gloves, and all the things our healthcare workers need to provide safe care for our community during #COVID19," Dr. Karen Law, a rheumatologist at Atlanta's Grady Memorial Hospital, wrote on Instagram with a photo of the donated supplies. "Yesterday, I had a serious discussion with the residents about how, though supplies are low, a magical shipment of masks is unlikely to arrive. And yet, a magical shipment of masks DID arrive, in the form of this very generous gesture."
"This kind of community support means so much to our #frontlineproviders who are making many sacrifices to staff our hospitals and care for our community. Thank you, @theresidentonfox and @foxtv for being helpers. We needed this kind of good news today," she concluded.
See the post below.
The Resident season three stars Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp, Manish Dayal, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Bruce Greenwood, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Jane Leeves and Morris Chestnut. Production on The Fox series was shut down effective March 14, along with Empire, Pose, American Housewife and several other Disney Television produced shows.
Request for additional comment from Fox was not immediately returned.
An ABC representative confirmed The Good Doctor, which stars Freddie Highmore, also has plans to donate supplies.
The Resident airs Tuesdays, 8 p.m. on Fox.
