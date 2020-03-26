The Real Housewives of Potomac's Season Five Trailer Teases Monique & Candiace's Fight and More!

There's no shortage of drama in the explosive trailer for season five of The Real Housewives of Potomac!

The sneak peek clip—which features returning housewives Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard, along with newcomer Wendy Osefo—doesn't waste any time before diving into the altercation that many fans learned about late last year.

Yes, that fight between Monique and Candiace.

"I never thought as black women we would be right here, but we are," Karen tells Monique at the beginning of the clip. "It's not something you can brush under the rug, but you've got to address this!"

As the housewives continue to discuss what happened, viewers get a brief glimpse of the purported altercation between Monique and Candiace, which led to both women taking legal action against each other in November. Though they each filed complaints that accused the other of second-degree assault, charges against both women have since been dismissed.

"We've been able to hold ourselves above the stereotype, and in five minutes, she took it away," Gizelle says.