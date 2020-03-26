Make Your Bedroom a Luxurious Getaway With These 12 Things

Can't go on vacation but desperately need a getaway? Then take this time to invest in your bedroom. There are plenty of tweaks that can help make it feel like a luxury hotel room. First, find the perfect mattress and bedding for you, and then focus on the small details like comfy pajamas and calming candles

Below, shop some of our favorite things that make your bedroom feel like a luxurious getaway.

Jo Malone Nectarine Blossom & Honey Body & Hand Lotion

Keeping a high-quality hand-cream next to your bed makes every day feel just a little more luxurious. This fruity, youthful scent was inspired by a visit to London's Covenant Garden Flower Market.

E-Comm: Make Your Bedroom a Luxurious Getaway
$59 Nordstrom
Ivory Diamond Textured Trellis Tassel Area Rug

A foolproof way to make your bedroom feel more cozy is by placing a soft rug under your bed. That way your feet won't hit the cold floor when you wake up in the morning. This cute ivory one offers a boho feel to your space.

E-Comm: Make Your Bedroom a Luxurious Getaway
$734
$312 Rugs USA
Flora Nikrooz Laurel II PJ Set

Your bedroom won't feel like a luxurious getaway without a comfy pair of pajamas. This pretty, airy rose set has a sweet lace trim.

E-Comm: Make Your Bedroom a Luxurious Getaway
$68 Revolve
Bayberry Throw

A cotton throw is the perfect way to cozy up as temperatures rise without overheating. This striped one is super soft and has fun tassels.

E-Comm: Make Your Bedroom a Luxurious Getaway
$168 Serena & Lily
Parks Candle in Cactus Flower & Fern

There's nothing better than the crackling sound of a wood-wick candle. This one has a unique cactus flower and fern scent.

E-Comm: Make Your Bedroom a Luxurious Getaway
$34 UpWest
Heathered Cashmere Core Sheet Set in Frosted Blue

Have you ever heard of cashmere sheets? Well now you have thanks to these frosted blue, heathered-look cotton-cashmere ones from Brooklinen. It doesn't get any more luxurious.

E-Comm: Make Your Bedroom a Luxurious Getaway
$279
$251 Brooklinen
Gravity Blanket

Weighted blankets are a must-try for soothing anxiety, and this one comes in three different weight options. Plus, it's made of a cozy micro-fleece you'll want to cuddle up under.

E-Comm: Make Your Bedroom a Luxurious Getaway
$189 Gravity
Linen Duvet Cover in Blush

Linen duvet covers are the best because they're super breathable and crisp. How pretty is the blush color of this one?

E-Comm: Make Your Bedroom a Luxurious Getaway
$250 Parachute
Opalhouse Cutout Ceramic Color-Changing Oil Diffuser

An essential oil diffuser is perfect for some aromatherapy. This affordable option doubles as a decorative accent, plus its internal light changes colors. 

E-Comm: Make Your Bedroom a Luxurious Getaway
$28 Target
Serta iComfort BLUE 300 Queen Mattress

The most essential part of feeling like you're on vacation in your own bedroom is to invest in an excellent mattress. This option from Serta, which is available in three sizes, has a memory foam element, but remains firm. 

E-Comm: Make Your Bedroom a Luxurious Getaway
$1,319 Ashley Homestore
Star Curtain String Lights

String lights have a whimsical appeal when you turn all the lights off. You can hang these star lights above your bed or across a window.

E-Comm: Make Your Bedroom a Luxurious Getaway
$20 Urban Outfitters
Rifle Paper Co. x Loloi Dog Days Embroidered Pillow

The perfect throw pillows add visual interest without being uncomfortable to lay on. This option by stationary company Rifle Paper Co. has the sweetest hand-embroidered dogs on it.

E-Comm: Make Your Bedroom a Luxurious Getaway
$90 Anthropologie

