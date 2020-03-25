Kourtney Kardashian Explains Why She Made Mason Disick Delete His Instagram

Moms know best!

When Kourtney Kardashian found out her 10-year-old son started an Instagram account without her knowledge, she went into full mother mode.

For a brief refresher: On Tuesday, Mason Disick appeared to join the social media platform, and even started an Instagram Live. However, his time on the 'Gram was cut short when his parents—Kourtney and Scott Disick—learned about it.

"He started an Instagram yesterday and didn't ask us," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star told Sarah Howard during a Poosh Instagram Live session on Wednesday. "I did delete it because Scott and I just felt like... He's 10!"

She continued, "I think there's an age limit with Instagram. I think it's... 13."

As the Poosh founder pointed out, social media can be such a negative space.

"I think on Instagram, the thing that really worries me with kids is just comments," she shared. "People can be so mean. It's really easy to get consumed with it. I just feel it's not the time."

It wasn't too long ago Kourtney opened up about raising her three kids in the spotlight and the challenges that come with it. Including receiving "negative comments" that relate to her children—Mason, Penelope Disick and Reign Disick.

"Once in a while, I may respond to a negative comment for fun, or if something really does bother me I definitely have the platform to correct it," the reality TV personality said during an interview with the beauty and skincare brand, Rose Inc.

"But I usually don't think twice. No matter what it is that I am doing, someone has something to say, good or bad," Kourtney continued. "The worst, though, is when people I don't know give unsolicited parenting advice."

Even though Instagram was off-limits for Mason, at least he can still make fun content on his TikTok account.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Sunday 29 March at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

