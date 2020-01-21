Mason Disick Is Now A TikTok Star Thanks To Mom Kourtney Kardashian

Meet TikTok's newest member: Mason Disick!

Over the weekend, the eldest Kardashian kid made his TikTok debut with the help of mom Kourtney Kardashian. With an impressive 68,000 followers under his belt, it's safe to say that he's already one of the app's favorite accounts.

For his most recent video, the adorable kiddo can be seen busting a move as he masters the viral Global.jones Dance Challenge. As he makes his way through the choreography, Kourtney made a sweet cameo and gave the camera a quick wave. The POOSH founder isn't the only face Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans will recognize. If you look closely, you can see Mason's younger siblings Penelope Disick, 7, and Reign Disick, 5, in the background. Also in attendance are cousins North West, 6, and Saint West, 4.

When he's not showing off his dancing skills, Mason loves to document his playdates with his friends on his account, which includes taking a cereal break in between making TikTok videos.