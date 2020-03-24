Lucy Hale Admits She Has "Teeth Crushes" on Celebrities

Lucy Hale loves a good smile.

On Monday, the Pretty Little Liars alum admitted to having "teeth crushes" on people during her visit to The Kelly Clarkson Show. Much to Lucy's surprise, host Kelly Clarkson totally related to her obsession.

"I think it might be because I've had Invisalign twice, I've had braces for my whole childhood," she explained. "But I just, like...I love teeth. I have a fascination with teeth. I love smiles. It's, like, the first thing I notice about people."

Despite being so captivated by other people's teeth, the Katy Keene star shared that her dog makes it near-impossible to maintain her perfect smile. "I need to start wearing my retainers. My dog keeps chewing them," Lucy added. "I'll wear them in the middle of the night and somehow I'll wake up and they'll be…my dog will be chewing them. So, in my sleep I take out my retainers."