Kim Kardashian Accuses Taylor Swift of Lying in Response to Leaked Kanye West Call

Kim Kardashianhas spoken.

In a series of tweets posted Monday night, the E! reality star responded to Taylor Swift's recent statement regarding the alleged release of never-before-seen footage from her and Kanye West's infamous 2016 phone conversation. According to Kim, Taylor is still lying about whether or not she ever approved the lyrics in Kanye's song, "Famous."

Kim tweeted, ".@taylorswift13 has chosen to reignite an old exchange - that at this point in time feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now. I didn't feel the need to comment a few days ago, and I'm actually really embarrassed and mortified to be doing it right now, but because she continues to speak on it, I feel I'm left without a choice but to respond because she is actually lying."

She continued, "To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that 'Kanye never called to ask for permission..." They clearly spoke so I let you all see that. Nobody ever denied the word 'bitch' was used without her permission."

"At the time when they spoke the song had not been fully written yet, but as everyone can see in the video, she manipulated the truth of their actual conversation in her statement when her team said she 'declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message,'" Kim continued.