Channing Tatum and Daughter Everly Go on a Father-Daughter Adventure

Channing Tatum and his and ex Jenna Dewan's daughter Everly Tatum are enjoying some quality bonding time amid the current pandemic.

California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a stay-at-home order last week in a bid to slow down the spread of the coronavirus. However, people are still permitted to go outside for exercise, as long as they stay six feet away from others who are not part of their household. Late on Friday, Channing posted on his Instagram Story videos showing him and Everly, 6, on a father-daughter hiking adventure.

"In this time of fear we choose stay adventurous and full of love and life," Channing wrote. Things are so scary. So for us little challenges anywhere anyhow are tiny milestones to keep our mind and heart present and connected."

At one point, the two reach a cliff.

"If I die," Everly begins.

"You ain't gonna die," Channing says.

"If I die, know that I will always love you," the little girl tells him.

"Well, OK, we're definitely not gonna die," he replies, laughing. "But I want you to know that I will always love you as well."

"We're gonna die!" Everly exclaims.

"No, we're gonna make it to the lake!" Channing says.