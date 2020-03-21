Jennifer Lopez Shares a Special Tribute to Selena Quintanilla 23 Years After Playing the Late Icon

News you'll want to do the washing machine to!

Believe it or not, but this Saturday marks the 23rd anniversary of the beloved film, Selena. As many know, Jennifer Lopez portrayed the late Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla.

In honor of the movie and the legendary singer, J.Lo shared a touching tribute on social media. Making the homage even more significant? March 31 marks the 25th year of Selena's tragic and untimely passing.

"Join me today in #CelebratingSelena," Lopez captioned her social media posts, alongside a 3-minute video that honored the La Reina de Tejano. "I can't believe it's been 23 years since this incredible movie came out and 25 years since her passing."

J.Lo added, "Selena was such an inspiration to me and I was so lucky to be chosen to play her. As an artist, this movie truly was an experience I'm going to remember for the rest of my life. Please share your memories of Selena and the movie with me below."