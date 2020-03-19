Nick Viall Sets the Record Straight on Kelley Flanagan Romance Rumors

Instagram
What's really going on between Nick Viall and Kelley Flanagan?
The Bachelor Nation stars sent romance rumors into overdrive last week when they posed for a photo together while out at an event. Kelley, who just appeared on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor, was actually rumored to be back together with Peter before this picture surfaced. But Nick made sure to let everyone know in the caption of the photo, "She's not with Peter."
The suggestive caption led all of Bachelor Nation to start shipping Nick and Kelley, with Bachelor host Chris Harrison even weighing in.
"Loved seeing you guys get so cozy last night," he commented on Nick's post. "Here for it."
Bachelor in Paradise's Dean Unglert also commented, "OMG DATE."
While Kelley's Bachelor co-star Hannah Ann Sluss wrote on the post, "Wow! I'm kind of liking this."
So, are these two officially an item? Not quite, according to Nick's latest podcast episode.
In a clip from the latest Viall Files episode, Nick addressed the speculation involving him and Kelley while talking about the rumors surrounding fellow Bachelor Nation stars Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron. As fans of the stars may know, Hannah and Tyler have also been sparking romance rumors as they spend time together in his home state of Florida.
Talking about Hannah and Tyler, Nick said it's "entirely possible" that they could be dating, but added that it's also possible that they're "just friends." He then compared the situation to meeting Kelley.
"She's a nice person, she didn't disappoint in person, I though she'd be cool in person," Nick said of meeting Kelley. "Everyone likes to think there's always something going on, and there's not."
Nick went on to say that when he posted the picture with Kelley, he was "totally aware" of what people might say.
"And I really enjoyed getting to meet Kelley," Nick said of the lawyer, calling her "wonderful."
And as for Hannah and Tyler, Nick doesn't think they're "against people speculating" about their relationship status.