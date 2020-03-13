Bachelor Nation Is Now Shipping Nick Viall and Kelley Flanagan

What's going on with Kelley Flanagan and Nick Viall? That's the question fans are asking.

The reality stars sparked dating rumors after Viall posted a picture of the duo to Instagram on Thursday.

"She's not with Peter [Weber]," he captioned the image.

Neither Flanagan nor Viall have commented on the speculation. However, it looks like Bachelor Nation is totally here for it.

"OMG DATE," Bachelor in Paradise's Dean Unglert wrote in the comments section.

"Wow! I'm kind of liking this," The Bachelor's Hannah Ann Sluss agreed.

"Here for it," The Bachelor's Alayah Benavidez added.

Even Chris Harrison seemed to be doing some shipping.

"Loved seeing you guys get so cozy last night," he added. "Here for it."

Viall and Flanagan attended a Los Angeles launch party for Harrison's Seagram Tropical Rosé earlier this week. There, the Chicago attorney set the record straight on another romance rumor, this time involving Weber.

"I promise I'm not dating Peter," she told E! News. "I'm not dating Peter."