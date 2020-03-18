Everlane's Bestselling Denim Is $50 All Week Long

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

As more and more stores make the move to protect their employees and temporarily shutter their stores, they're also making moves to offer those of us at home a little ray of sunshine with some fabulous deals. Case in point? Everlane's current sale on all their best denim!

The well-loved brand is offering all of their best denim pieces at just $50 all week long. Yes, that means their famous bootcut jeans, button-fly skinnies, and super-straight jeans are all just $50! But it's for a limited time only... they all go back to regular price on March 22.

We've highlighted our favorite denim pieces below to help you get started! Enjoy the sale...