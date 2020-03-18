This Is Us Season 4 Finale Will Go Back to the Future for More Drama

It's back to the future for This Is Us. The season four finale, titled "Strangers: Part Two," visits the future of the Pearson family once again. The trailer for the season four finale doesn't feature dialogue, but does offer glimpses of adult Jack Damon (Blake Standik) and his timeline. The title implies it's a sequel to the season four premiere which introduced several new characters—and timelines—to the Pearson family saga.

"We're in a lot of timelines," executive producer Elizabeth Berger teased in an interview with EW. "We're all over the place in this one."

According to executive producer Isaac Aptaker, the episode features baby Jack's first birthday and the family gathering to celebrate in Los Angeles. "But given that it's our season finale and our family, there will probably be some hiccups along the way," he teased.