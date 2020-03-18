This Is Us Season 4 Finale Will Go Back to the Future for More Drama

NBC
by Chris Harnick | Wed., Mar. 18, 2020 6:54 AM
It's back to the future for This Is Us. The season four finale, titled "Strangers: Part Two," visits the future of the Pearson family once again. The trailer for the season four finale doesn't feature dialogue, but does offer glimpses of adult Jack Damon (Blake Standik) and his timeline. The title implies it's a sequel to the season four premiere which introduced several new characters—and timelines—to the Pearson family saga.
"We're in a lot of timelines," executive producer Elizabeth Berger teased in an interview with EW. "We're all over the place in this one."
According to executive producer Isaac Aptaker, the episode features baby Jack's first birthday and the family gathering to celebrate in Los Angeles. "But given that it's our season finale and our family, there will probably be some hiccups along the way," he teased.
Expect some lingering questions to be tied up, including the breakdown between Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Kevin (Justin Hartley), while setting up drama to come.
"I think people are going to be really satisfied. What exactly happened between Kevin and Randall, we'll get to that by the end of the finale," Aptaker said. "And then we'll be throwing in some new questions that people won't see coming, because how could they?"
And don't forget, NBC renewed This Is Us through season six.
"In a television landscape with nearly 500 original scripted series, there are very few, if any, that have the critical and cultural impact of This Is Us and we couldn't be more proud to bring fans three more seasons of a show that so well represents the NBC brand," Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, presidents of scripted programming at NBC Entertainment, said in a statement in May 2019. "A huge thank you and congratulations to our executive producers, cast and crew who reach new heights every week with the show's inventive and compelling storytelling."
This Is Us airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
