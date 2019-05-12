The story of the Pearson family will continue for at least three more seasons. NBC officially announced This Is Us has been picked up through season six.

"In a television landscape with nearly 500 original scripted series, there are very few, if any, that have the critical and cultural impact of This Is Us and we couldn't be more proud to bring fans three more seasons of a show that so well represents the NBC brand," Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, presidents of scripted programming at NBC Entertainment, said in a statement. "A huge thank you and congratulations to our executive producers, cast and crew who reach new heights every week with the show's inventive and compelling storytelling."