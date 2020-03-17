The Oils You Should Add to Your Beauty Routine

E! Illustration
by Carly Milne | Tue., Mar. 17, 2020
There was a time that adding oils to your beauty routine was thought of as a big no no... but we're here to tell you that if you haven't done so yet, you're missing out.
Oils do a whole host of wondrous things for your skin and hair, like nourishing and hydrating, conditioning skin and preventing ingrown hairs, and even reducing the signs of aging. And did we mention they even come in the form of that stunning but sheer wash of lip color that everyone is wearing this spring?
If you're ready to give an oil or two a try as part of your beauty routine, start with one (or more!) of our faves below!
Apricot, avocado, calendula, jojoba and orange peel oils combine to combat dry skin, nourishing it and giving it a healthy sheen. Plus, you can use this formula on your hair and brows for high shine and control.
There's 1000mg of pure CBD oil in this bottle... and that's pretty much it. Use it alone on your face and body to address issues with dryness, dullness and uneven texture, and fine lines and wrinkles, or add it to your current skincare regimen to give it a little boost.
Silicone free and packed with nourishing goodness from natural oils like coconut, apricot, and sunflower, this unique hair oil tames frizz, restores moisture, and gives your hair a ton of shine while protecting from environmental damage.
This unique oil smells amazing, goes on like a dream and smells divine. Accented with flecks of 24k gold, it's actually a multi-tasker that works for face, hair and body to nourish and add radiance. We love using it as the last step of our morning skincare routine, after moisturizing.
Grab this mini in one of five colors and you'll get a dewy, watercolor-like finish on lips and cheeks with a beautiful hint of color... but you'll also get a surge of hydration thanks to antioxidant-rich rice bran oil.
Calling on oils such as grape seed, jojoba, clary sage and tea tree, Fur Oil softens your, uhm, fur, and also clears pores to help with ingrown hair and assist with healthy skin. And while it was formulated for your fur, you can pretty much wear it anywhere.
Pucker up and give your lips a bold wash of color while you nourish them with yummy ingredients designed to plump and hydrate your lips. Part treatment and part lip gloss, active ingredients include hyaluronic acid, peptides and evening primrose oil.
This weightless oil is harvested from renewable sugarcane, and works magic on every kind of skin type. It hydrates, soothes redness, maintains hydration, works wonders on dullness and uneven texture, and leaves your skin feeling baby soft.
To the acne-prone out there, this one's for you! With a blend of tea tree oil, white thyme oil and juniper oil, this calming, non-drying blemish solution minimizes the appearance of pores, breakouts and oily-shine. Our colleague swears it gets rid of pimples overnight. Poof!
Made to be portable with an easy click-pen dispenser, this yummy nourishing oil moisturizes using grape seed, avocado, grapefruit peel, mandarin orange peel, and lemon peel oils combines to offer intense hydration. It works awesome on cuticles, but you can also use it on face and body, wherever you want.
You've probably heard of this mythical oil, and if you haven't, let us fill you in: it was created by a vintner's daughter (geddit?) who took the principles of wine making and adapted it to skin care. The result is a luxurious blend of highly effective oils that fight the signs of aging and create radiant skin, in just five to six drops.
