5 Food Delivery Apps You'll Want to Download

by Carolin Lehmann | Mon., Mar. 16, 2020 5:18 PM

The perfect complement to cozying up at home in front of the TV is ordering some take-out. And this is especially enticing when there's free delivery involved, too.

So whether you're in the mood for sushi or Mexican food, download the best apps for food delivery below. Plus, hear about a free delivery coupon code from Postmates that you won't want to miss!

Seamless

Order from local restaurants using the Seamless app, which is available in more than 600 cities. In the app, you're offered deals and rewards, so odds are you won't be leaving anytime soon without ordering a meal.

Postmates

Postmates is a platform with over 500,000 participating restaurants, retailers, grocers, and more—perfect for never leaving the couch. Plus, pro tip: They're offering free Chipotle deliveries all month with the coupon code CHIPOTLEME. That's not something you'll want to miss out on. They also have a "party" option, where you can get free delivery on orders over $10 if somebody nearby is already ordering from the same eatery.

 

Grubhub

For the best grub, order from Grubhub. The app shows you eateries with discounted delivery prices nearby, and hosts most of your favorite restaurants. Plus, they currently offer no-contact delivery, where a driver drops of your food in a safe place and alerts you when it's ready, according to CBS. Simply specify that you would like this service in your delivery instructions.

DoorDash

DoorDash delivers food from certain local favorites for free. We can't argue against a great deal! And, they are also currently offering a no-contact delivery option. Just mention that you would like this service in your delivery instructions. 

Instacart

If you'd rather cook your own food, check out Instacart. The service delivers groceries from local stores to your front door day-of. You can also select "leave at my door delivery" if you would not like to come in contact with your delivery person.

