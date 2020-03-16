Work(out) From Home: Blake Lively's Trainer Shares 4 Easy Exercises to Keep You Moving

Whoever said working out from home isn't possible clearly hasn't met this trainer.

As much of America chooses to participate in social distancing by working from home and avoiding gyms amid the Coronavirus, E! News is asking some of Hollywood's top fitness instructors to share their tips on how to break a sweat without leaving your place.

"To keep our immune system strong, we want to keep our muscles trained and eat right. If we stop exercising and we stop moving around, that's going to affect our sleep quality, which will affect our immune system," Don Saladino shared with E! News exclusively. "Continue to try to break a sweat, to get outside and move around. Stay positive and don't get down because it will beat up your immune system."

When not working with Drive495, the fitness instructor can be found sharing his tips with clients including John Krasinski, Ryan Reynolds, Liev Schreiber and Emily Blunt. In other words, this guy knows what he's doing.

So what can you do from home as soon as today? Don shared four exercises with us that will have you feeling better in no time.