Caroline Flack's Boyfriend Shares Emotional Tribute One Month After Her Death

Lewis Burton is honoring Caroline Flack.

On Monday, the former tennis pro shared an emotional tribute to his late girlfriend, who passed away one month ago at the age of 40 after taking her own life. Sharing a heartwarming picture of the him and the former Love Island host sharing a sweet embrace, Burton reflected on his one-year relationship with Flack.

"It's already been a month I love and miss you so much, I never thought that one day I will never be able to see or speak to you again," he captioned the post. "I wake up and think you're going to be laying next to me or you're going to call me in a minute. It just doesn't seem real. I wish I could give you a kiss and a cuddle and say everything is going to be ok."

Burton concluded his post, saying, "I am so grateful I met you I just want to make you proud."