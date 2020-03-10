Love Island's Caroline Flack Laid to Rest in Private Funeral

Instagram
Caroline Flack's been laid to rest nearly a month after her death.
On Tuesday afternoon, close friends and family of the Love Island star gathered to pay their respects in a private funeral service. People invited to the celebration of life included her boyfriend Lewis Burton, in addition to other celebrities she worked with during her long career in the entertainment industry.
Though the memorial was limited to her close inner circle, the services impacted people across the country. Out of respect, Maura Higgins, a contestant on the 2019 Love Island, postponed the launch of her lingerie line with Ann Summers. In a statement shared to the retailer's Instagram, it was announced, "Dear customers, we were looking forward to welcoming you to the Brunswick store today to launch Maura's swimwear collection. However, having been in close contact with Maura, and out of respect to the funeral also taking place later today, we have decided to postpone the event to tomorrow at 5 p.m."
And Caroline's friend Stacey Solomon, a frequent panelist on the show Loose Women, revealed she would be taking a break from social media, because "it doesn't feel right" to be posting on a reflective day like this. "From me and the boys, we hope you have a good day. Hold your loved ones close, give them all of the cuddles you have in you and let them know how much you need them in your life," she wrote on her story. "You never know when they really might need to know."
Her stylist Fiona Fagan added on Twitter, "We said goodbye a few hours ago privately with your family and with the ones who REALLY knew you, you infectious soul. You were loved and I loved you. Rest well Knacker."
Other tributes came from celebrities like Chris O'Dowd who said it was "so lovely" to know her.
Flack's boyfriend also posted a photo honoring his "little angel" to his Instagram Story, according to screenshots. "I will love you forever," he captioned a photo of himself and Caroline.
Next week will mark one month since Caroline took her life. According to the coroner, the TV personality hung herself in her east London flat.
At the time, her boyfriend Lewis wrote in an emotional tribute, "My heart is broken. We had something so special. I am so lost for words I am in so much pain I miss you so much I know you felt safe with me you always said I don't think about anything else when I am with you and I was not allowed to be there this time I kept asking and asking."
If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).