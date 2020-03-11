A Breakdown of Katy Perry's Bold and Colorful Pregnancy Style

Katy Perry's latest wardrobe is a maternity dream come true.

Last week, the famed songstress revealed to the world that she is pregnant and expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom. With the baby news out of the bag, Perry tweeted she's "so glad I don't have to suck it in anymore...or carry around a big purse."

Indeed, in the days leading up to the personal announcement, the star had camouflaged her budding baby bump with flared dresses, clutches, oversized jackets and even bundled in a fur coat. Then, on March 4, she released a new track, "Never Worn White," and uncovered her bump in the final moments of an accompanying music video.

Since then, the star has been donning an array of standout, colorful styles, sartorially embracing her pregnancy in a very fun way.