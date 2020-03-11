The Puffy Sleeves Trend Is This Spring's Most Versatile Look

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Spring trends are in full swing! We've noticed sheer puffy sleeves showing up on both shirts and dresses everywhere. It's the perfect look for the office or a night out, depending how you accessorize, if you're looking to make a fashion-forward statement.

You can rock this trend no matter your budget thanks to brands like Revolve and Forever21 offering their take on it. Check out our favorite finds below!