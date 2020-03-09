John Krasinski On the Scene That Changed Emily Blunt's Mind to Star in A Quiet Place II

Despite A Quiet Place's huge success in 2018—making a whopping $340.9 million at the box office—John Krasinskiwas reluctant to write and direct a sequel.

Speaking exclusively with E! News during Sunday's premiere of A Quiet Place II in Manhattan, the 40-year-old actor and filmmaker shared that his wife Emily Blunt shared the same reservations when Paramount, the studio responsible for the first film, reached out to pitching a sequel.

However, after some back and forth between the two—the former The Office alum changed his mind a short time thereafter.

"[Emily] was really kind to realize that I wasn't going to do a sequel either, I told the studio that I didn't want to do it, I didn't want to write and direct the next one because the first one was so incredibly personal," Krasinski explained. "[It was] so incredibly organic to who I was and me as a parent and so when I thought of this new idea and she said 'Why don't you write it?'"

Krasinski added, "[She said] 'If I see that you're in love with it as much as you were with the first one, I'll do it. So she read the script and said I'm in."