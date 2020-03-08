Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares a Glorious Shirtless Pic of Freddie Prinze Jr. for His Birthday

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Mar. 8, 2020 4:53 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Can you say couple goals?

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. continue to prove why they're America's favorite celebrity couple. On Sunday, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum celebrated her husband's 44th birthday with a sweet and special birthday tribute.

She also shared a glorious throwback photo of her leading man, which was of him posing shirtless for his high school portraits.

"A very long time ago, on this very day, this handsome man was born," Sarah began her quippy caption on Instagram. "I am extremely happy about that (although I doubt he's happy that I still have this high school picture) happy birthday."

Chiming in, Selma Blair responded, "Happy birthday to the boy of my 20's day dreams!"

That wasn't the only birthday tribute Sarah gave her husband of 18 years. She also uploaded a black-and-white selfie of her and Freddie on Instagram Stories, which he re-posted on his own social media account.

Read

Why Sarah Michelle Gellar Is Taking Charge of Her Return to TV

The longtime pair recently celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze, Jr.

Instagram

The two lovebirds tied the knot back in September 2002, after they met on the set of the cult-fave thriller I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Just last month, Freddie opened up about his marriage with People and the secret recipe for keeping their love alive.

"We appreciate the perspective from the outside, but when you're in a relationship, you just try to be in the moment. We don't analyze it," he shared. "It's our marriage and we just try to stay in the moment."

"I'm so glad I found someone to put up with my...awesomeness 17 years," the Cruel Intentions alum shared last September with a swoon-worthy picture of her and Freddie.

Making their love story even more heartwarming? The couple shares two kids together—Charlotte Grace Prinze (10) and Rocky James Prinze (7).

Stay pop cultured with E! News Tuesday - Saturday at 7am in the UK only on E!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Sarah Michelle Gellar , Freddie Prinze Jr. , Celebrities , Birthdays , Couples , Instagram , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.